U.S. Breaks Daily Covid-19 Record With Over 80,000 Cases

The U.S. is headed in the wrong direction on the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. has broken its daily Covid-19 record with over 80,000 cases according to CNN.

This daily amount will probably be broken again as early as next week. The Fall/Winter period is expected to be the worst. Fall has barely begun and the U.S. is already setting new daily record totals.

The US reported more than 80,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday -- the country's highest daily case number since the pandemic began https://t.co/T5L9gHeTWr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 24, 2020

The Worldometers U.S. case tracker shows a record of over 81,000 new cases for Friday, October 23rd. The rapidly growing spike is evident in the daily new cases chart. Many U.S. states have been setting daily records particularly in the west and midwest. North Dakota and South Dakota are among the worst Covid-19 hotspots. You can see South Dakota's rapid case and death count increases clearly on Worldometers South Dakota Covid page

