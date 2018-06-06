Camouflaged Plants in South-West China Resemble Rocks

A new study by researchers from the University of Exeter and Kunming Institute of Botany has revealed a few camouflaged plants in south-west China that resemble rocks. The plants match the color and shapes of the nearby rocks and soil.

Background matching - blending with the colors of shapes of the habitat where they live. Disruptive coloration - markings that create the appearance of false edges and boundaries, making it harder to see the true outline. Masquerade - looking like something else; usually something a predator might ignore, such a stone or twig. Examples include living stones, some cacti, passion vines and mistletoes. Decoration - accumulating material from the environment. For example, some coastal and dune plants get covered by sand because of their sticky glandular trichomes, making them less conspicuous.

Image: Yang Niu