New Gecko Species Named After Van Gogh
Posted on March 30, 2024
A gecko species discovered in the Southern Western Ghats by researchers from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation in India has been named Cnemaspis vangoghi. The gecko's body colorings reminded researchers of Van Gogh's The Starry Night painting.
Ishan Agarwal, who took part in the study, says in the announcement, "Cnemaspis vangoghi is named for Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890) as the striking colouration of the new species is reminiscent of one of his most iconic paintings, The Starry Night."
Cnemaspis vangoghi is a small-sized gecko that can reach 3.4 centimeters in length. It was discovered along with another new species of its genus, Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis. The researchers say they expect to name over 50 new species of lizards from their expeditions in the Tamil Nudu.
The research was published in the journal, ZooKeys
Image: Akshay Khandekar
