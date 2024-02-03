National Hurricane Center to Launch Experimental Cone Graphic Showing Inland Wind Risk

The National Hurricane Center announced they plan to launch a new experimental cone graphic later this year. The graphic will help better convey the wind hazard risk inland.

The new cone will arrive around August 15th, 2024. This is ahead of the peak hurricane season.

The NHC announced the cone in a tweet.

2/1 at 9am: The National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) will be implementing a new experimental cone graphic beginning on or around August 15th 2024.



This experimental graphic will help better convey wind hazard risk inland in addition to coastal wind hazards. pic.twitter.com/pDkNiRoupx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2024

