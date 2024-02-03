National Hurricane Center to Launch Experimental Cone Graphic Showing Inland Wind Risk

Posted on February 3, 2024

The National Hurricane Center announced they plan to launch a new experimental cone graphic later this year. The graphic will help better convey the wind hazard risk inland.

The new cone will arrive around August 15th, 2024. This is ahead of the peak hurricane season.

The NHC announced the cone in a tweet.

More from Science Space & Robots