Heavy Rainfall Causes Travel Chaos in New York City

Record rainfall caused flash flooding in New York City. Several inches of rain fell in a short amount of time leading to street closures, flooded subways and cancelled flights.

A tweet from NWS New York called it the wettest calendar day on record at JFK with at least 7.88 inches of rain falling. LaGuardia Airport's Terminal A was closed after filling with several inches of water.

The MTA issued a statement on its website about flooded subways saying, "Service is severely disrupted across our network due to heavy rain and flooding. Please stay home if you don't need to travel. If you must head out, use extra caution and check the service status for your line or route before you go."

This image from the NWS Weather Prediction Center shows a widespread area around NYC receiving at least four inches.

Here's the estimated hourly precip across NYC from midnight to 11 AM today. Some locations have received up to 4-6+ inches already with additional rainfall forecast through tonight. Remember to practice flood safety- NEVER walk or drive into flood waters, turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/LitpHIiXLx — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 29, 2023

The heavy rain is continuing to cause flooding issues for more Northeast cities as it moves northeast. CNN reports that parts of Connecticut are next expected to receive the heaviest rain.

