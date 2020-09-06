Goliath Birdeater Spiderlings Hatch at Wellington Zoo

The Goliath Birdeater (Theraphosa blondi) is the largest spider in the world. The South American tarantula can have a leg span of nearly a foot according to a fact page on National Geographic.

The enormous spiders hunt for their food as opposed to capturing it in a web. Their diet includes birds, small amphibians and mammals in addition to insects.

The Wellington Zoo in New Zealand recently hatched a batch of baby Goliath Bird-Eating Tarantulas. This makes it the first zoo in twenty years to successfully breed the spiders. The zoo says there are eight spiderlings.

A video on YouTube from Nat Geo Wild shows what they look like fully grown.

The spiders hatched on May 1st according to the New Zealand Herald. Here are the spiderlings.