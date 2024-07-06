Video: Discovery of Electric Blue Tarantula

This video shows the discovery of an electric blue tarantula species in Thailand last year.

It is the first tarantula species discovered in a Thai mangrove forest. It was named Chilobrachys natanicharum.

The species had been part of the commercial tarantula market before it was officially discovered.

Local wildlife YouTuber JoCho Sippawat was part of the discovery team.

A research paper on the tarantula can be found in ZooKeys.

More Videos to Watch