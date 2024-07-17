Torobo Hammers a Nail

Torobo is a humanoid robot from Tokyo Robotics. It was developed to accelerate research into industrial applications of full-body humanoid robots.

This video shows Torobo hammering in a nail.

It is easier than it looks. Tokyo Robotics says, "The instantaneous rebound force from the hammer is absorbed through a combination of the elasticity of the rubber material securing the hammer, the deflection in torque sensors and harmonic gears, backdrivability, and impedance control. This allows the nail to be driven with a certain amount of force."

More Videos to Watch