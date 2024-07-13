At Least 3 Heat-related Deaths in Houston as Power Recovery Following Beryl Continues

Beryl knocked out power to nearly 3 million in south Texas. Many of them were in the Houston region. Power companies have been very slow to turn the power back on for customers.

Several days after the storm there are still over 600,000 customers without power according to poweroutage.us. CenterPoint Energy is the power company for many in this part of Texas. At least three deaths have been blamed on the heat. Governor Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation into the slow recovery process.

