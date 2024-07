Poozeum Fossilized Poop Museum Opens in Arizona

The Poozeum is a new museum in Arizona that focuses on fossilized feces. The museum opened earlier this year. It has the largest collection of coprolites (fossilized poop).

The museum George Frandsen is the President and Curator of the museum. He explains his fascination in coprolite. He says they are like little time capsules of the past.

The video shows some of the museum's larger pieces.

