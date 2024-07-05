Giant Fossil of Ancient Salamander-Like Predator Found in Namibia

Researchers discovered the fossil of a large tetrapod in Namibia. The nearly complete skeleton is 3 meters long.

The new species has been named Gaiasia jennyae. It had large fangs and would have been an apex predator of the wetlands in southern Gondwana about 280 million years ago.

The scientists say Gaiasia jennya had "enormous, backward-curved fangs in both the upper and lower jaws, making its mouth unlike anything seen before."

The research was published in the journal, Nature.

More Videos to Watch