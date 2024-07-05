Fourth Bird Flu Case Reported in U.S.

A 4th human case of the H5N1 bird flu virus has been reported in the U.S. The latest case is in Colorado where cases have been reported in cattle.

The man had mild symptoms and has fully recovered. The dairy farm worker is believed to have contracted bird flu. His symptom was pink eye.

A quarter of the dairy cow farms in Colorado are currently infected with bird flu.

Thankfully, the virus does not currently have the capability to spread from human to human.

Related Topics:

HEALTH

COWS

H5N1

