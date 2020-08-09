Paper Wasp Observed Predating Songbird Nestling

A paper wasp was recorded attacking and killing an unfortunate songbird nestling in Brazil. The rare recording shows a paper wasp (Agelaia pallipes) attacking and killing a neotropical songbird, the Lined Seedeater (Sporophila lineola).

The report was published in Ethology, which says, "There are few records of wasps predating birds. This, and the fact that we found additional nestlings with similar wounds five days after the recorded predation, indicates that wasps might be overlooked as nestling predators."