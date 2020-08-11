Robotic Arms Give Humans Massages

Massage parlors are a service that was closed in many states early on in the Covid-19 pandemic. Robotic arms or robot masseurs aim to replace massages given by one human to another.

New Scientist reports that Capsix Robotics and the University of Plymouth (UK) have developed robots that provide back massages. Both of the robots are robotic arms that gently roll over your back and shoulders.

A longer preview of Capsix massage bot called IYU Pro can be found on YouTube.