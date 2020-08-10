NASA Visualization of Shallow Lightning on Jupiter

This NASA visualization provides an animation of a simulated journey into a high-altitude exotic storm on Jupiter. The video shows ammonia-water rain and shallow lightning flashes.

NASA says the ammonia gas acts like an antifreeze at these altitudes and melts the water-ice crystals creating ammonia-water clouds that electrify the sky.

NASA says the the animation was created by combining an image of high-altitude clouds from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft with a computer-generated animation.