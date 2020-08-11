The Blood-Belly Comb Jelly

The bloody-belly comb jelly (Lampocteis cruentiventer) is a stunning looking deep-sea creature. Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) took this video and describe it as a "deep-sea fireball."

The red belly of the Lampocteis help it conceal any bioluminescent prey it might consume. MBARI explains that "red wavelengths are absorbed quickly in the ocean, so red coloration helps deep-sea animals camouflage in the depths where they appear black and disappear into the darkness."

It has a depth range of 300 meters–1,012 meters. You can view a gallery of the jelly on mbari.org.