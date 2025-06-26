China Unveils Mosquito Drones for Espionage

China has unveiled a mosquito-sized drone that could be used for stealth military missions. It was developed by China's National University of Defence Technology. The tiny drone measures just 2 x 3 centimeters and weighs under 0.2 grams.

The drone is an even smaller version of the RoboBees developed by Harvard a decade ago.

According to Newsweek, "Liang Hexiang, a student at the National University of Defence Technology, said on China Central Television, "This type of micro-robot is especially suitable for special missions, such as information reconnaissance, on the battlefield."

An even smaller version of this type of device could be hard to detect and put everyone at risk from being spied on, especially if they start being used by criminals. Criminals could potentially use the tiny drones to spy on people and take photographs that could be used for blackmail.

A military could send millions of the drones to an enemy country for mass surveillance. The tiny drones could also be weaponized to deliver toxins.

More Videos to Watch