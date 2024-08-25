Video: The Grasshopper Mouse: A Howling Predator of Scorpions and Centipedes

The Grasshopper Mouse is a small creature (up to 5 inch body) but it is a great hunter and capable of taking down larger-sized prey. Some of the animals on its menu include scorpions, centipedes and other mice. It can bee seen hunting them in this Nat Geo Wild video clip.

The mice live in the U.S. and Mexico. It is a very agile mouse enabling it to battle normally deadly creatures like the centipede. It is also immune to scorpion venom. It also has a stronger bite force than other mice as Wired explains. Wired calls them the "tiny tigers of the North American deserts and prairies."

The Grasshopper Mouse also known for its howling. It howls at the moon at night to let others know this is its territory.

