Astronomers Create Thousand Color Image of Sculptor Galaxy

Posted on June 18, 2025



Astronomers using ESO's Very Large Telescope and its MUSE instrument created a highly detailed thousand-color image of the Sculptor galaxy. To create the image the astronomers observed the galaxy for over 50 hours with the MUSE instrument.

Highlights:

