Astronomers Create Thousand Color Image of Sculptor Galaxy
Posted on June 18, 2025
Astronomers using ESO's Very Large Telescope and its MUSE instrument created a highly detailed thousand-color image of the Sculptor galaxy. To create the image the astronomers observed the galaxy for over 50 hours with the MUSE instrument.
Highlights:
- The thousand-color image helps provide insights into the age and motion of stars, dust and gas.
- The data spans over 65,000 light-years across Sculptor.
- The team uncovered around 500 planetary nebulae
- The Sculptor galaxy is 11 million light-years away and is also known as NGC 253
