Astronomers Create Thousand Color Image of Sculptor Galaxy

Astronomers using ESO's Very Large Telescope and its MUSE instrument created a highly detailed thousand-color image of the Sculptor galaxy. To create the image the astronomers observed the galaxy for over 50 hours with the MUSE instrument.

Highlights:

The thousand-color image helps provide insights into the age and motion of stars, dust and gas.

The data spans over 65,000 light-years across Sculptor.

The team uncovered around 500 planetary nebulae

The Sculptor galaxy is 11 million light-years away and is also known as NGC 253

Related Topics:

SPACE

GALAXIES

More Videos to Watch