Video: SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission will Include First Commercial Spacewalk

The upcoming SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission will include the first commercial spacewalk. The six-day mission will involve four astronauts. They will climb to an orbit of 870 miles above Earth.

This video shows the crew and the training room. Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis are the astronauts that will embark on spacewalks.

For the first-ever commercial extravehicular activity (EVA) astronauts will wear SpaceX-designed extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits.

The mission includes research on the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health.

More Videos to Watch