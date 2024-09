Baby Pygmy Hippo Named Moo Deng Popular on Social Media

An adorable baby pygmy hippo named Moo Deng is becoming an Internet darling. The hippo is very popular on social media and there are long lines for her at the Thai zoo where she lives.

Inside Edition reports that the first video clip released of Moo Deng received over 20 million views.

We like how Moo Deng gets aggressive and grumpy with bite attacks. It won't be so cute when she gets bigger.

