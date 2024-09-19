Study Finds Moderate Coffee Consumption Could Help Heart Health

A new study has found that moderate coffee consumption of two or three cups is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke. The benefits were not there for those drinking 4 cups or more.

The exact amount of caffeine linked to the benefits is 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine a day.

NBC News reports that the study’s co-lead author Chaofu Ke says, "Caffeine intake at different doses could have different health effects."

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

