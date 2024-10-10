Hurricane Milton Rips Open Roof of Tropicana Field Stadium

Hurricane Milton made landfall last night near Siesta Key, Florida. One of the most notable areas of damage from the hurricane is the roof of Tropicana stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. It was going to be a staging area for first responders and relief workers but that idea had to be scrapped after the roof was torn open.

Stephanie Gosk reports for Today that the roof was designed to sustain 115 mph winds. She says it now looks like a "hulking ghost ship." She says local residents heard the noise of ripping fabric when the roof was torn.

