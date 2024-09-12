Video: First Commercial Spacewalk by SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew

Two civilians completed the first commercial spacewalk as part of the Polaris Dawn mission from SpaceX. Billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis completed the mission.

They each wore the new SpaceX Extravehicular Activity (EVA) spacesuits to protect themselves from exposure to the vacuum of space. CNN reports that Gillis and Isaacman exited the spacecraft for about 10 minutes each.

You can find out more about the Polaris Dawn mission on polarisprogram.com.

