Video: Reservoir of Liquid Water Deep Beneath Surface of Mars

Scientists believe there is a large reservoir of liquid water located deep beneath the surface of Mars. Seismic data gathered by NASA's Mars InSight lander led to this discovery.

The BBC explains that a seismometer carried by the landing recorded 4 years of Mars earthquake vibrations. Scientists were able to decipher this data which revealed "seismic signals" of liquid water deep under the Mars surface. The researchers say the reservoirs of water is about six to 12 miles deep.

UC Berkeley researchers suggest in an article that the water could be a "promising place to look for life on Mars."

The article, Liquid water in the Martian mid-crust, was published in the journal PNAS.

Related Topics:

SPACE

MARS

More Videos to Watch