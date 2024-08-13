FDA Approves Neffy, Fisst Nasal Epinephrine Spray

A needle-free Epipen alternative has been approved by the FDA. The product is called Neffy. It is for treatment of anaphylaxis, which can be life threatening.

Dr. Celine Gounder says the drug in the Neffy is the same as the Epipen. She says some side effects can include nasal irritation, throat irritation and headaches.

Neffy will be available in several weeks. A new release can be found on ARS Phrama

