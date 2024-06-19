Astronomers Observe Black Hole Awakening

Astronomers have concluded that their observations indicate the awakening of a black hole in real time. In late 2019 the previously unremarkable galaxy SDSS1335+0728 suddenly started shining brighter than ever before. The astronomers used data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope and other sources.

Paula Sánchez Sáez, an astronomer at ESO in Germany and lead author of the study, says, "Imagine you’ve been observing a distant galaxy for years, and it always seemed calm and inactive. Suddenly, its [core] starts showing dramatic changes in brightness, unlike any typical events we've seen before."

See the ESO release for more.

