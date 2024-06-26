Covid Spike in Summer 2024

No one wants to hear about another spike in Covid cases but we are seeing a rise in cases to start this summer. So far it is not a super steep slope but cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise.

The CDC's Covid Data Tracker shows ER visits up 14.7% recently and hospitalizations up 25% from May 26 to June 1st.

There is a new subvariant out there (LB1) this summer that could be causing the spike. Dr. Kavita Patel for NBC also throws out the possibility that people going indoors to escape the early summer heat could be increasing cases.

