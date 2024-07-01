Over 2,200 Dengue Fever Cases in U.S. So Far This Year

There have been a lot of Dengue cases in the U.S. this year. The latest data from the CDC indicates there have been over 2,200 cases.

It is not known what percentage of these cases are imported (travelers returning home) or local transmission. A CDC page says local transmission does occur in the U.S. but primarily in the U.S. territories. The CDC says "Limited local spread of dengue has been reported in Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, and California." They also says that risk of widespread local transmission is low in the continental U.S.

A CBS News report says the mosquito-spread illness is on the rise around the world, particularly in Latin America. Dr Celine Grounder talks about the dengue situation. She says local transmission is less in the U.S. because of air conditioner and better housing that screens out mosquitoes.

More Videos to Watch