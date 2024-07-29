Video: Dragonfly Swarm at Rhode Island's Misquamicut Beach

Beachgoers at Rhode island's Misquamicut Beach needed shelter when a huge swarm of dragonflies arrived. Some beachgoers covered their heads with towels.

Christine Goforth, known as The Dragonfly Woman, told WBUR, that a dragonfly swarm can be a large group of dragonflies that are feeding on smaller prey insects. She also says you can get "anywhere from a dozen to millions or even billions of dragonflies flying together in these big groups.'

