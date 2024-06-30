Envision Binoculars Contain Smart Overlay

These new binoculars from Unistellar called Envision contain a smart AR overlay that identifies the objects you are seeing in the sky.

Unistellar says the binoculars contain an Augmented Reality Precision Orientation System that overlays contextual information in its natural optical field of view, and enriches what you're seeing with a wealth of data.

Unistellar says the binoculars can identify "everything from trails to peaks, springs to refuges, and stars, comets, galaxies, planets, and nebulae. The overlay can be switched on and off.

The binoculars are available first through a Kickstarter project.

