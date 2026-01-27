Fauna Robotics Unveils Soft Robot Named Sprout

Fauna Robotics has unveiled its new soft robot named Sprout. The 3.5 foot tall bipedal robot features a rectangular head. It was inspired the helpful, friendly robots we grew up watching in movies and cartoons.

Rob Cochran, Co-founder & CEO, Fauna Robotics, says in the announcement, "The real promise of robotics is helping people where they actually lead their lives: homes, schools, offices, and all the spaces in between. The robots we grew up watching weren't industrial tools. C3PO, Rosie Jetson, WALL-E - these were all helpers, sidekicks, and companions. They were curious, reliable, and full of heart. In the real world, robots have looked nothing like this. To date, robotics efforts have delivered heavy machinery - understandably housed behind safety cages designed to keep humans out."

Fauna says its Sprout robot is modular. Their team include veterans from CTRL-Labs, Meta, Google DeepMind, and Amazon.

The robot will cost $50,000 according to the AP. A target release date has not been revealed.

