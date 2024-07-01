Video: Kinkajou Found Abandoned at Washington Rest Area

A kinkajou was found far from home at a rest stop in Yakima, Washington. The rainforests of Central and South America are the natural home for the species that sometimes does become part of the illegal pet trade.

The kinkajou was rescued by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. It was then sent to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium where it under went an exam. The zoo posted a video of the thorough exam. Head Veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf reports that the kinkajou is in good health overall but needs to put on weight. Zoo staff are feeding him a healthy diet to get him stronger.

