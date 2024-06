Video: Some Dairy Farms Using Huge Methane Digesters

Some dairy farms in California have installed huge methane digesters as both a climate solution and a way to make money by selling the biogas.

Local residents are concerned about smells and diminished air quality from the diary digesters. They are worried the methane digesters will mean increased cows and larger and larger cow farms and digesters near them.

