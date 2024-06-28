3D Visualization of The Pillars of Creation

Flyby the Pillars of Creation in this new video from the Hubble Space Telescope called The Pillars of Creation and the Interplay of Stars and Dust. The visualization is a product of the AstroViz Project of NASA's Universe of Learning.

The video begins by zooming from our Milky Way Galaxy down to the Pillars of Creation, a scale change of more than a factor of 10,000.

The video includes a journey into the three-dimensional structure of the pillars. It was created by scientists modeling the formation in three dimensions using scientific data from research papers and data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

