ReachBot to Explore Caves on Mars

This robot named ReachBot is being designed to explore caves on the moon and Mars. The robot is being designed by Stanford University researchers.

NASA says, "ReachBot is a mobility and mobile manipulation platform that leverages lightweight extendable booms to achieve large reach with a small footprint, giving it unique access to steep, vertical, and overhanging surfaces in Martian caves."

The researchers want the robot to be able to scan its surroundings and identify rocky areas where it can grab and hang on.

The robot was inspired by arachnids like Daddy Longlegs.

