Smiling Robot Face Made With Living Human Skin Cells

Researchers made a smiling robot face using living human skin cells. The research team, led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo, created special perforations in a robot face, which helped a layer of skin take hold.

The researchers say their research could be useful in the cosmetics industry and to help train plastic surgeons.

The research was published in the journal, Cell Reports Physical Science.

