Study Finds Seven Stars Possibly Containing Dyson Spheres

Astronomers have discovered seven possible stars containing Dyson spheres, objects created by intelligent alien life in orbit around a star.

As CNN explains British American physicist Freeman Dyson theorized decades ago that advanced aliens would construct artificial objects that would give off infrared waste. Astronomers searched for this waste and found seven stars with infrared radiation that cannot yet be explained. This does not mean there are actually Dyson spheres around these stars.

Lead author Matías Suazo, a doctoral student at Uppsala University in Sweden, says, "So far, we have seven sources that we know are glowing in the infrared but we don't know why, so they stand out."

The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

More Videos to Watch