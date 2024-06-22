Video: Deep-sea Squid Carrying Large Eggs

MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle Doc Ricketts observed this large deep-sea mother squid carrying its eggs in its tentacles. The eggs are each about half an inch in size.

The researchers suspect the squid represents an unknown species of the family of Gonatidae and one that broods giant eggs. They also say that most squids deposit their eggs on the seafloor or release them.

The video was shot in 2015 but only recently released.

