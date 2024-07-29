Vero Robot Sucks Up Cigarette Butts

This helpful robot named Vero was designed to remove items like cigarette butts from beaches and parks. It has a vacuum on its back and vacuum hoses attached to its feet.

The robot was developed by IIT Dynamic Legged Systems Lab. DLS says, "Vacuum cleaner nozzles are attached to each foot, allowing the robot to collect the cigarettes efficiently while walking, by simply stepping close to the detected object and activating the vacuum."

