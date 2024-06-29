Rare White Bison Birth In Yellowstone Both a Blessing and a Warning

The birth of a rare white bison in Yellowstone was celebrated by regional indigenous tribes.

Some Native American tribes see the appearance of a white bison as heralding an upcoming major change. It is both a blessing and a warning.

The New York Times reports that the white bison fulfills a Lakota prophecy that both brings hope and acts as a warning that more much be done to protect planet Earth.

