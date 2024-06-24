Fork Fern Has World's Largest Genome

Posted on June 24, 2024



A living plant called the New Caledonian fork fern (Tmesipteris oblanceolate) has the largest known genome of any species. It has a genome 50 times the size of a human genome.

It is not known why the fern has such as a large complex genome but researchers say ferns are known for having large genomes. Science.org says the plant's genome contains 160 billion base pairs. A large genome is not necessarily beneficial to a species' survival.

