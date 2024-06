Video: Summer Heat Dome Impacts 73 Million

An early summer heat dome is bringing hot summer temperatures and excessive heat warnings to a large part of the U.S. Today says over 73 million Americans will be feeling the heat wave.

The heat dome will be focused on the Midwest and Northeast U.S. with potential record highs through the end of the week. The heat index will push real feel temperatures above 100 degrees in many locations.

